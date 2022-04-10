People should inculcate Lord Ram's ideals in lives: Koshyari
People should try to inculcate the ideals of Lord Ram in their lives, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Sunday, noting that the study of his life will take them on the path of progress.
People should try to inculcate the ideals of Lord Ram in their lives, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Sunday, noting that the study of his life will take them on the path of progress. The governor said this during his visit to the famous Kalaram temple in Nashik city on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Ram's birthday.
''Lord Ram is the deity and ideal of entire India. He is not only a God, but also 'maryada purushottam'. Despite winning Lanka, the kingdom of demon king Ravan, he returned it. Therefore, he is the ideal of India who kept the country intact and unified it from east to west and south to north,'' Koshyari said. ''Even Mahatma Gandhi considered Lord Ram as his ideal and highlighted the importance of the Lord in his Bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'...The study of Lord Ram's life will lead us on the path of progress. Therefore, we should follow the Lord's thoughts and behaviour in our lives,'' Koshyari added.
District guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal accompanied the governor during his visit.
