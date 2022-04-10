CM Bommai outsourced L&O to Sangh Parivar, says Siddaramaiah; HDK too flays hooliganism

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for what the former termed as hooliganism unleashed by Hindu outfits and said Bommai has allegedly outsourced the law and order department to Sangh Parivar. He was referring to the vandalism by Hindu outfits which on Saturday destroyed watermelons of a Muslim vendor at Nuggikeri Anjaneya Swami temple in Dharwad saying they cannot do business around Hindu temple area.

The outfits had also petitioned the temple management citing a government rule that non-Muslims cannot do business in Hindu temples. When there was no response, they reportedly went on the rampage.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister hit out at Bommai for not initiating action against the outfits attacking Muslim shopkeepers around the temples.

''Basavaraj Bommai has outsourced the law & order dept of govt to Sangh Parivar, & the goons of Sri Rama Sene are appointed on contractual basis. This is a disaster for Karnataka,'' the Congress leader tweeted.

''An act of Mareecha in the name of 'Rama'!! It is the Ravanas who are dictating Mareechas, & those Ravanas should also be punished,'' he further said.

Siddaramaiah said if Bommai is still the Chief Minister of Karnataka, he should get the ''goons of Sriram Sena''' kicked into jail for vandalising shops of Muslim traders in Dharwad. If Bommai is incapable of doing this, it is better that he resigns for the benefit of Karnataka, he added.

''The goons of SriRama Sene have presented the picture of @BJP4India's 'Rama Rajya'. In reality, this is Ravana Rajya in the name of Rama,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that the attack by goons of Sriram Sena is not just on the Muslim traders, but also an attack on farmers growing watermelon, Siddaramaiah expressed apprehension that if these goons continue to wander on the streets, they would try to enter all the houses.

The former Chief Minister even charged Bommai with being insecure of his position and having no control over his Cabinet. In an attempt to save his chair, he has pledged the government and his integrity with Sangh Parivar, he alleged.

''Bommai has failed to shut the foul-mouthed, communal anti-heroes like C T Ravi (MLA and BJP national general secretary), N Ravikumar (MLC) from commenting on the investigation by the Police Commissioner. These statements demoralise the entire Police Department,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Highlighting that Karnataka is known for peace and harmony, of which he took pride, the former chief minister said the attack on Muslims by wings of Sangh Parivar and BJP has embarrassed Kannadigas in front of the whole world.

He said the Kannadigas would never excuse the acts of vandalism.

''The BJP in Karnataka is not just digging a grave for itself, but also for all the Kannadigas. BJP's communal venom is hurting investment sentiments and industrialists are contemplating about moving out of our state. This is a dangerous & concerning development,'' Siddaramaiah alleged.

He accused the Karnataka Chief Minister of being a toy in the hands of communal goons.

''This toy is a prescription for Karnataka's failure. What we need is the prescription for Karntaka's growth story,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy too criticised the hooliganism in the name of 'Shobha Yatra' of Sri Rama on the occasion of Rama Navami.

He appealed to the administration to not allow such incidents to happene in minority- dominated areas.

Kumaraswamy gave Rs 10,000 to the Muslim vendor whose shop was damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)