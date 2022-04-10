Left Menu

MP: No ASI nod as yet for Uma Bharti's 'jalabhishek' programme in Raisen fort temple

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:33 IST
MP: No ASI nod as yet for Uma Bharti's 'jalabhishek' programme in Raisen fort temple
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has not yet acceded to the request of senior BJP leader Uma Bharti to organise 'jalabhishek' in a temple in a fort in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen, which is open for prayers only once a year on Mahashivratri, an official said on Sunday.

Earlier, Bharti had written to the Raisen collector asking him to make arrangements for the water ritual that she wanted to conduct on Monday post Navratri at the temple, which is situated in Raisen Fort and is under the control of the ASI.

''We tried but have not received permission from ASI so far about opening the temple for Uma Bharti's programme. We will apprise her of the situation when she arrives here,'' Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) LK Khare told PTI on Sunday evening. District Collector Arvind Dubey had written a letter to Bharti earlier informing her that permission from ASI had been sought.

The letter had also mentioned that it was beyond the district administration's jurisdiction to allow worship in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

Bharti had, on Thursday, said she wanted to perform 'jalabhishek' at the temple, called Someshwar Dham, after coming to know about it from a media report on Pandit Pradip Mishra, renowned for his events in which religious lore is narrated.

She had said this ritual is performed on the first Monday after Navratri.

As per historian Rajiv Lochan Choube, Afghan king Shershah Suri defeated ruler Puranmal deceitfully in 1543, took over the fort and temple, which remained locked since, with a mosque too coming up at the site.

Post Independence, the Raisen Fort and temple came under the supervision of the Central Archaeology Department, and then chief minister Prakash Chandra Sethi allowed worship for one day on Mahashivratri following a public agitation in 1974, Choube had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022