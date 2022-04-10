Austrian Chancellor to meet Putin in Russia on Monday - spokesperson
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will travel to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, an Austrian government spokesperson said.
The planned meeting with the Russian leader follows a trip by Nehammer to Ukraine on Saturday, during which the Austrian Chancellor met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
