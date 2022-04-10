Left Menu

Austrian Chancellor to meet Putin in Russia on Monday - spokesperson

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:53 IST
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will travel to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, an Austrian government spokesperson said.

The planned meeting with the Russian leader follows a trip by Nehammer to Ukraine on Saturday, during which the Austrian Chancellor met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

