UP Police attaches Rs 3.50-crore property of Mukhtar Ansari’s mother

Police have attached a plot of land worth Rs 3.50 crore in Ghazipur district belonging to the mother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, an official statement said on Sunday.Under the Gangster Act, a plot of land measuring 811 square metre located in Mahua Bagh worth Rs 3.50 crore, and registered in the name of Rabia Khatoon, mother of gang leader Mukhtar Ansari, has been attached, said the statement issued by the UP Police here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:20 IST
Police have attached a plot of land worth Rs 3.50 crore in Ghazipur district belonging to the mother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, an official statement said on Sunday.

''Under the Gangster Act, a plot of land measuring 811 square metre located in Mahua Bagh worth Rs 3.50 crore, and registered in the name of Rabia Khatoon, mother of gang leader Mukhtar Ansari, has been attached,'' said the statement issued by the UP Police here. According to officials, several properties worth Rs 60 crore of Ansari and his relatives have been attached so far, while properties worth Rs 100 crore belonging to his aides and gang members have been demolished. Several criminal cases are registered against Ansari in various districts of the state. Mukhtar has been the five-time MLA from Mau constituency from 1996 to 2022. However, he did not contest the Assembly elections this year. His son Abbas Ansari contested from Mau seat this time on a SBSP (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party) ticket under the SP-led alliance, and won the polls.

