NYC mayor Adams tests positive for COVID, only symptom is 'raspy voice' - spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:50 IST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after waking up in the morning with a "raspy voice," his only symptom, a spokesperson said.
Adams will cancel all his public events for the remainder of the week and immediately begin taking anti-viral medications, the spokesperson, Fabien Levy, said in a statement.
"While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eric Adams
- New York City
- New Yorkers
Advertisement