British finance minister Sunak requests review of his ministerial declarations

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 00:02 IST
Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday he had written to Boris Johnson asking the Prime Minister to refer his ministerial declarations to Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests.

"I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity," Sunak said on Twitter.

