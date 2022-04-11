Left Menu

MP Cong sets up fact-finding panel on Khargone Ram Navami violence

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:19 IST
MP Cong sets up fact-finding panel on Khargone Ram Navami violence
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday announced the setting up of a five-member fact-finding panel in connection with the violence at Khargone during Ram Navami a day earlier.

The panel comprises former minister and MLA Sajjna Singh Verma as chairperson, and former ministers Mukesh Nayak and Bala Bachchan, ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and the party's minority cell chief Sheikh Aleem as members, It will submit its report to MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, a party leader informed.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone city after stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, leading to arson that gutted some vehicles and houses.

Police had to fire teargas to bring the situation under control, with Collector Anugrah P stating that curfew has been clamped in entire Khargone town.

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022