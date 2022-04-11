MP Cong sets up fact-finding panel on Khargone Ram Navami violence

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday announced the setting up of a five-member fact-finding panel in connection with the violence at Khargone during Ram Navami a day earlier.

The panel comprises former minister and MLA Sajjna Singh Verma as chairperson, and former ministers Mukesh Nayak and Bala Bachchan, ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and the party's minority cell chief Sheikh Aleem as members, It will submit its report to MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, a party leader informed.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone city after stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, leading to arson that gutted some vehicles and houses.

Police had to fire teargas to bring the situation under control, with Collector Anugrah P stating that curfew has been clamped in entire Khargone town.