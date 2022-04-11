Pakistan parliament elects Sharif as new prime minister
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 17:43 IST
Shehbaz Sharif will be Pakistan's next prime minister after he won a parliamentary vote on Monday to elect a replacement for ousted premier Imran Khan.
Sharif won the support of 174 legislators out of the 342 member house, presiding speaker of the house Ayaz Sadiq announced.
He will now form a new government that can remain in place until August 2023, when general elections are due.
