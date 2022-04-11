Rahul Gandhi a chunavi Hindu, questions existence of Lord Ram: BJP's Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "chunavi Hindu" (Hindu for electoral purposes) who questions the existence of Lord Ram. "The recent comments of Rahul Gandhi show the real character of Congress. They had earlier submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Ram... I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether he believes in Lord Ram. He claims to be a Hindu. The question is whether he is actually a Hindu or just a chunavi Hindu?" said Patra.

Taking pot-shots at the Congress leader over his recent comments where he said that if a certain BJP leader does not believe in reincarnation, then how can he believe in Ram, Patra said comments like these prove that Rahul's claim that he is a Hindu is a hoax. Statements like these incite communal violence, alleged Patra.

"Despite being a member of Parliament how can you make such statements. He (Rahul Gandhi) says he was born in the midst of power, despite then he is instigating the people of the country... He should never advocate for taking law into one's own hands," he said. Patra further claimed that Congress leader doesn't have faith in the Constitution and Judiciary.

"The law and order situation deteriorates after inciting comments from Opposition party leaders," he added. BJP leader also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his recent statement on Lord Ram and BJP. "The BJP doesn't have the patent for Hindutva. I wonder that if Lord Ram had not been born, what issue the BJP would have raised in politics," said Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Attacking Thackeray over the statement, Patra said "Using the name of Lord Ram for attacking BJP is petty politics. Raising questions over the existence of Lord Ram is not right." "Processions on Ram Navmi are being attacked across the country, especially in Rajasthan's Karauli, as a result of statements like these," Patra said.

Violence broke out in Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days. (ANI)

