Jihadis behind Khargone violence: BJP's Kapil Mishra after Digvijaya links him with communal riots

Senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday sought to link BJP leader Kapil Mishra with communal riots and referred to the latter's presence in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh where violence had broken out on Ram Navami, leading to the clamping of curfew in the city. Hitting back at Singh, Mishra said ''Jihadis'' were responsible for pelting stones and arson in Khargone. In a tweet, Singh said, ''Wherever Kapil Mishra's feet fell, there were riots and riots. Will it be investigated?'' Mishra had allegedly delivered a hate speech in February 2020 at a rally against the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi. Northeast Delhi witnessed communal riots in February of that year in which at least 53 people lost their lives and over 700 were injured. ''The one who called Ajmal Kasab a Hindu has again started spreading lies. Where I was, there was no riot and yes, if there is an investigation, then in every riot a jihadi and a Congressman hiding behind him will come forward. Jihadis pelted stones and did arson in Khargone and people like Digvijay have started spreading lies to save them,'' he tweeted. On Sunday, Mishra had posted his photographs showing him participating in a procession while wearing a saffron bandana. He tweeted, “Our Ram Navami Yatra starts from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh''. In another tweet, Mishra has posted his video captioned “Spectacular Ram Navami procession at Bikhangaon in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone''. Bikhangaon falls under the Khargone district headquarters. Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on Sunday after stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession triggered arson and torching of vehicles. 84 people have been arrested so far, officials said on Monday.

