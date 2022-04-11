BJP betrayed Maharaja’s legacy of safeguard to jobs, land of J-K people, says NC leader

Senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Monday assailed the BJP for “trampling and betraying” the visionary legacy of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh by revoking the exclusive rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir on their land and jobs.

The BJP-led central government revoked special status under Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories of J-K and Ladakh in August 2019.

“Instead of indulging in rhetoric, the BJP must realise the damage caused to the rights of the people by scrapping the constitutional provision based on the 1927 enactment of the permanent resident law by the great Maharaja”, Sadhotra said interacting with prominent people at Raipur in Balwal on the outskirts of Jammu.

He said the BJP was “trampling and betraying” the visionary legacy Maharaja Hari Singh.

The former minister said the insult to the injury of the J-K people is that while Ladakh has succeeded in securing safeguard to jobs and land, a double yardstick is being applied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This has already resulted in terms of land allotted to outsiders and attempts being made to open up jobs to the non-state subjects at the cost of the bonafide permanent residents here,” he said.

“Jammu is going to suffer the most because of its proximity to other parts of the country and conduciveness in terms of security scenario, culture, topography and terrain.” Sadhotra hoped that the people, irrespective of region or religion, will rise above “myopic political considerations” to seek documented guarantee in respect of safeguard to lands and jobs.

He took on the BJP for its alleged failures in every sector and causing unrest among the people over administrative and developmental inertia.

“The unprecedented inflation has subjected the people to miseries with housewives braving the brunt in particular as the prices of essentials have touched skies, primarily due to hike in the fuel prices. The people have been forced to take to the streets during the scorching summers,” the NC leader said.

“The administrative credibility is all-time low, given the deliverance and performance in various sectors of development. The power and water supply continues to be erratic while the roads are pock marked by ditches. The accountability seems to be the last priority which is disgusting,” he added.

