Lebanon PM Mikati to visit Saudi Arabia during holy month of Ramadan -Al-Jadeed TV

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:13 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday he will visit Saudi Arabia during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Al-Jadeed TV reported, in a sign of improving ties with the kingdom following the return of the its ambassador to Beirut after he was withdrawn during a diplomatic rift.

Saudi Arabia and fellow wealthy Gulf states were once major donors for Lebanon but relations have been strained for years by the growing influence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

