Austria's Nehammer says talks with Putin left 'no optimistic impression'
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:31 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday his meeting with Vladimir Putin did not leave him optimistic after he arrived seeking either an end to the conflict in Ukraine or humanitarian solutions for civilians there.
"I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin. The offensive (in eastern Ukraine) is evidently being prepared on a massive scale," Nehammer told a news conference in Moscow after his afternoon meeting with Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Vladimir Tarasenko logs 500th point in Blues' win; Motor racing-Battle of the 24-year-olds ticks a box for F1's new era and more
UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Russian nationalist lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky dies at 75
Russian far-right politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died - parliament speaker
Austria's Nehammer had 'very direct, open and tough' talks with Putin