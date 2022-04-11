Left Menu

Austria's Nehammer says talks with Putin left 'no optimistic impression'

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:31 IST
  • Austria

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday his meeting with Vladimir Putin did not leave him optimistic after he arrived seeking either an end to the conflict in Ukraine or humanitarian solutions for civilians there.

"I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin. The offensive (in eastern Ukraine) is evidently being prepared on a massive scale," Nehammer told a news conference in Moscow after his afternoon meeting with Putin.

