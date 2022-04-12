YNC holds protest over rising fuel prices

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference (YNC) on Monday staged a protest in Poonch district against arbitrary hike in fuel prices and soaring unemployment in the union territory.

The protest was led by Sukhvinder Singh, president YNC Poonch.

The YNC activists gathered at a bus stand here and raised slogans against the steep hike in petroleum products and other essential commodities.

Talking to media, Singh said the lower and middle-class families are feeling the inflation pinch more than anyone else.

“Constant price rise is hitting common man where it hurts the most and the administration has failed to take meaningful steps to curb the trend,'' he said.

The soaring prices of essential commodities in the face of salary cuts and job losses have dealt a double blow to the common man, especially those from the middle and lower-middle income groups and below poverty line (BPL) segment of society, Singh said.

