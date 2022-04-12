Left Menu

MLC polls: BJP's win has again established that people have faith in PM Modi's leadership: UP CM

With the ruling BJP headed for a big win in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the victory has once again established that people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership.According to the results pouring in from districts, BJP candidates have been declared elected in more than half-a-dozen seats and are leading in several other places.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:51 IST
MLC polls: BJP's win has again established that people have faith in PM Modi's leadership: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the ruling BJP headed for a big win in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the victory has once again established that people of the state have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

According to the results pouring in from districts, BJP candidates have been declared elected in more than half-a-dozen seats and are leading in several other places. BJP candidates were declared elected unopposed on nine seats of the council while voting on the remaining 27 seats took place on April 9. In a tweet, Adityanath said the BJP's victory in the polls has once again made it clear that under the leadership of the PM Modi, people of the state are with nationalism, growth and good governance.

Adityanath had himself voted in the council polls in Gorakhpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022