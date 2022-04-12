UK police say over 50 fines issued over Downing Street lockdown gatherings
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police said on Tuesday they had now made more than 50 referrals for fines over breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices and residence.
Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.
Last month, police said an initial 20 fixed penalty notices would be issued and further fines were still possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Cabinet
ALSO READ
UK to strengthen economic pressure on Russia, PM Johnson tells Zelenskiy
Ceasefire alone not enough to lift British sanctions, PM Johnson told cabinet
Uk PM Johnson's spokesman: It is welcome to see Queen Elizabeth out today
UK's Johnson backs sanctions until troops go
UK PM Johnson says not aiming to remove Russia's Putin