PM Modi to receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for selfless service to nation, society

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be honoured with the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony on April 24.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be honoured with the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony on April 24. The award was instituted in the memory and honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust, in a statement said, "This award will be given every year to only one individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society." PM Modi will receive the award for selfless service to the nation and society.

"He is an international statesman who has put India on the path of global leadership. The spectacular progress that has, and, is taking place in every aspect and dimension in our beloved nation is driven and inspired by him. He is indeed one of the greatest leaders our great nation has seen in its glorious history of thousands of years," the statement read. PM Modi had attended Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Mumbai to pay his last respects to the legendary singer.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to name a 'chowk' in Ayodhya after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar. April 24 marks the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the singing legend's father. The award ceremony will take place at Mumbai's Shanmukhanand Hall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

