BJP should be made co-accused for misappropriation as Kirit Somaiya deposited 'save Vikrant' money with his party: Maha Cong chief

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had handed over the money raised from people for saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant to his party, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Tuesday citing Somaiya's lawyer and demanded that BJP be made a co-accused for misappropriation. “There are news reports about Somaiya's lawyer telling a court that he had handed over the money raised in the name of saving INS Vikrant to BJP. This is a betrayal of the people who were told that the money would be given to Raj Bhavan,” Patole said in a statement.

The Congress leader alleged that it was an offence if the BJP had collected the money and hence, action should be taken against the party and its then Maharashtra unit chief.

“The BJP which misappropriated the money raised through 'Save INS Vikrant' initiative should be made co-accused,” Patole demanded.

The Congress is one of the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Shiv Sena. The other partner is the NCP. The Mumbai Police had last week registered a case of cheating against Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya based on a complaint lodged by a former Army personnel.

The father-son duo is also faced with allegations from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving a decommissioned naval aircraft carrier, which was scrapped in 2014.

A sessions court here on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Kirit Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha member, in the cheating case. He had denied the allegations of misappropriating money. ''We held just one symbolic event on December 10, 2013, to collect funds (for the decommissioned ship)...Rs 11,000 were raised. After 10 years, (Shiv Sena MP) Sanjay Raut is accusing Kirit Somaiya of stealing Rs 58 crore without any document or proof,” the BJP leader said in a statement on Tuesday.

