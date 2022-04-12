Left Menu

Bomb hurled at Bihar CM's public meeting site in Nalanda, man detained

A bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' (public meeting) site in Nalanda on Tuesday afternoon.

ANI | Nalanda (Bihar) | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:14 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A bomb was hurled near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' (public meeting) site in Nalanda on Tuesday afternoon. Police officials have reached the spot to ascertain the facts. A police official told ANI that they have detained one person in connection with a bomb that was hurled near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' site in Nalanda.

Further details are awaited. On March 27 this year, a man was arrested in Bihar for trying to attack Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The incident occurred at Bakhtiyarpur block in Patna district, where Nitish Kumar was paying floral tributes to the statue of a freedom fighter from the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

