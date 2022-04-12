Odisha BJP MLA escapes unhurt in attack by miscreants
- Country:
- India
Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt during an attack by miscreants in Bolangir on Tuesday but his driver and personal security officers were injured, police said.
The incident took place at Burda Square in Bolangir district when Mahaling was returning to his house after attending an official function.
The attack has been condemned by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the state BJP president Samir Mohanty.
Mahaling said, two miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted his car when he was returning to his village after attending a programme at Badibahal.
As they parked their vehicle in front of the MLA’s car, his driver and PSO reprimanded them.
“At this the two youths dragged my driver and PSO out of the car and assaulted them. When I came out of the car, both of them ran away from the spot,” the Loisingha MLA said.
His driver and PSO have been admitted to a hospital.
The BJP MLA said he has no personal enmity with anyone that this could be the fallout of some political rivalry.
The police will investigate and find the reason for the attack, he added.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty have strongly condemned the incident.
Condemning the incident, Pradhan said “I hope police will take strict action against those involved in the incident. The incident indicates that the law and order situation is slipping out of the state government’s control”.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Loisingha MLA
- Samir Mohanty
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- BJP MLA
- Pradhan
- Bolangir
- Odisha
- Samir
- Badibahal
ALSO READ
Bengal Assembly speaker suspends 5 BJP MLAs for future sessions in 2022 for unruly conduct.
Delhi Assembly: Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in House
Bengal Assembly speaker suspends 5 BJP MLAs for unruly conduct
Legislators engage in fisticuffs in Bengal Assembly over Birbhum killings, 5 BJP MLAs suspended
3 BJP MLAs dismissed from Delhi Assembly session today