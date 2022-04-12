Odisha BJP MLA escapes unhurt in attack by miscreants

Odisha BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling escaped unhurt during an attack by miscreants in Bolangir on Tuesday but his driver and personal security officers were injured, police said.

The incident took place at Burda Square in Bolangir district when Mahaling was returning to his house after attending an official function.

The attack has been condemned by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the state BJP president Samir Mohanty.

Mahaling said, two miscreants on a motorcycle intercepted his car when he was returning to his village after attending a programme at Badibahal.

As they parked their vehicle in front of the MLA’s car, his driver and PSO reprimanded them.

“At this the two youths dragged my driver and PSO out of the car and assaulted them. When I came out of the car, both of them ran away from the spot,” the Loisingha MLA said.

His driver and PSO have been admitted to a hospital.

The BJP MLA said he has no personal enmity with anyone that this could be the fallout of some political rivalry.

The police will investigate and find the reason for the attack, he added.

Condemning the incident, Pradhan said “I hope police will take strict action against those involved in the incident. The incident indicates that the law and order situation is slipping out of the state government’s control”.

