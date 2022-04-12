Left Menu

UK PM Johnson and finance minister told by police they will be fined -spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:23 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak have been told by police that they will be fined over COVID-19 lockdown breaches, a spokesperson for Johnson's office said.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," the spokesperson said.

