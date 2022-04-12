UK PM Johnson and finance minister told by police they will be fined -spokesperson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his finance minister Rishi Sunak have been told by police that they will be fined over COVID-19 lockdown breaches, a spokesperson for Johnson's office said.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)