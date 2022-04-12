Left Menu

UK opposition Labour Party: PM Johnson and Sunak must resign

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:33 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak should resign after police told them they would be fined for COVID-19 breaches at gatherings in Downing Street, opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign," Starmer said in a statement.

"The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

