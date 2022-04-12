Left Menu

Akhilesh alleges rigging in UP Legislative Council polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged rigging in the UP Legislative Council polls as he accused the ruling BJP of the bid to weaken democratic institutions to retain power.Yadav also accused the ruling party of promoting an particular caste and bypassing the Dalits and backward classes.The results of the polls were announced on Tuesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:07 IST
Akhilesh alleges rigging in UP Legislative Council polls
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged rigging in the UP Legislative Council polls as he accused the ruling BJP of the bid to weaken democratic institutions to retain power.

Yadav also accused the ruling party of promoting an particular caste and bypassing the Dalits and backward classes.

The results of the polls were announced on Tuesday. The Samajwadi Party drew a blank in the polls while the BJP bagged 33 of 36 seats.

''The BJP's arbitrariness and rigging crossed all limits in the Legislative Council polls and history will never forgive it for what it has done to crush democracy,'' Yadav said in a statement here.

''The BJP has no faith in the Constitution, democracy and the process of fair elections. It is trying to weaken constitutional institutions in order to remain in power by means of money and deceit,'' he alleged. Yadav said the BJP accused others of promoting casteism but in the elections 18 of the candidates who emerged victorious come from the caste of CM Yogi Adityanath.

''What kind of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' is this by bypassing SC/ST and the OBC? Socialists will continue to fight the battle to strengthen social justice through democracy,'' Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party had earlier written to the chief election commissioner, alerting him about ''conspiracies'' of the BJP, saying the ruling party can go to any extent to win the MLC elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022