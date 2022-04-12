Left Menu

Punjab people will soon get good news, says CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give a good news to people of the state, indicating that it could announce 300 units of free electricity to households.Mann also said he had a meeting with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.AAP had made the promise in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 20:23 IST
Punjab people will soon get good news, says CM Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give a ''good news'' to people of the state, indicating that it could announce 300 units of free electricity to households.

Mann also said he had a meeting with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.

AAP had made the promise in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls. While making the announcement last year, Kejriwal did not clarify whether 300 units of free electricity will be given per month as Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.

Earlier in the day, the ruling party in Punjab faced flak over some reports suggesting that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal summoned senior officials of the state for a meeting in the national capital.

Mann, who was in Delhi, met Kejriwal and held discussion over the issue of giving 300 units of free electricity to people of Punjab.

''Had a wonderful meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Very soon, will give good news to the people of Punjab,'' said Mann in a Punjabi tweet.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang told the media here that the Punjab government's blueprint for giving 300 units of free electricity to people is almost ready and soon an announcement in this regard will be made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
4
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022