Jagan snubs ex-HM, placates 2 other unhappy MLAs

Post his cabinet rejig, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have refused to grant an audience to disgruntled former Home Minister M Sucharita even as he conferred with two other unhappy MLAs on Tuesday and mollified them.

Not taking her actions, including her open threat to resign from the MLA post, over the last two days kindly, the chief minister snubbed Sucharita, in an ostensible message to dissenting leaders that he would brook no indiscipline in the party, YSR Congress sources said.

After Sunday, the YSRC leadership apparently ignored the former Home Minister, who played the 'Dalit woman' card after being denied berth in the reconstituted cabinet.

Sucharita was one of the 13 former ministers not to have been re-inducted into Jagan's council of ministers when it was reconstituted on Monday.

Openly expressing her displeasure over this, she handed over her ''resignation'' from the MLA post, though she maintained that she would continue in the party.

The ruckus her followers created when Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana went to her residence to pacify her on Sunday night was taken seriously by the Chief Minister, the party sources added.

Hence, Jagan refused even to let her meet him to plead her case, the sources said.

But Sucharita reportedly told her followers in Guntur that she ''sought an appointment'' with the chief minister on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jagan called two senior MLAs Samineni Udayabhanu and Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who too had been sulking over denial of a cabinet berth, to his residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Emerging out of the meeting, Reddy said that though unhappy over his non-inclusion in the Cabinet, he was ready to undertake any responsibility entrusted by Jagan for the party.

''This is our party and I will work to strengthen it under Jagan's directions,'' the Macherla MLA said.

Udayabhanu was said to have complained against some legislators who, he felt, were responsible for his lost chance. The three-time MLA from Jaggaiahpet alleged those legislators formed a coterie around Jagan and marred his chances of becoming a minister.

Another sore MLA K Parthasarathy did not need Jagan's intervention as the Rajya Sabha member's mediation proved sufficient to placate him.