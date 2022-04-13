Ukraine's president publishes photo of pro-Russian politician in handcuffs
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday published a photo of prominent pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs after what he said was an operation by security forces.
In February, Kyiv said Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, had escaped from house arrest.
Last year authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who says Russian President Vladimir Putin is godfather to his daughter, and who denies wrongdoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia's military campaign in Ukraine will continue until its goals are fulfilled, reports AP.
Austrian Chancellor, Vladimir Putin to have one-on-one talks: Austrian Foreign Minister
President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Russia's far east says his country can't be isolated in the world, reports AP.
UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters