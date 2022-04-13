Left Menu

Ukraine's president publishes photo of pro-Russian politician in handcuffs

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:05 IST
Ukraine's president publishes photo of pro-Russian politician in handcuffs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday published a photo of prominent pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs after what he said was an operation by security forces.

In February, Kyiv said Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, had escaped from house arrest.

Last year authorities opened a treason case against Medvedchuk, who says Russian President Vladimir Putin is godfather to his daughter, and who denies wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their country

Arjuna Ranatunga urges SL players to leave IPL and stand in support of their...

 Sri Lanka

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022