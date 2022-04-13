Biden says Americans should not pay price for dictator who "commits genocide"

U.S. President Biden said on Tuesday that Americans' ability to pay for gasoline should not hinge on whether a dictator declares war and "commits genocide" half a world away.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remark. Biden has repeatedly called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal but he has not declared that Russia has committed genocide in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)