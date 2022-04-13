Biden stands by 'genocide' remark: 'sure seems that way to me'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday stood by his characterization of Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide," saying Russian President Vladimir Putin "is trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian."
"I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting," Biden told reporters as he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington after an event on the economy in Iowa.
"We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me," he said.
