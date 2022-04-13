Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Ambedkar Jayanti to be celebrated as 'Day of Equality', says Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, announced in the State Assembly that the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar will be celebrated as the 'Day of Equality' in the state.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, announced in the State Assembly that the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar will be celebrated as the 'Day of Equality' in the state. "Baba Saheb Ambedkar's birthday on April 14 will be celebrated as the Day of Equality, for which the oath will be taken across the Tamil Nadu," said Stalin.

He also announced that a full-sized bronze statue of Ambedkar will be erected in the Ambedkar memorial in Chennai and certain selected books about Ambedkar will be published after being translated into Tamil. All the party representatives welcomed the state government's decision to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti as the 'Day of Equality'.

"The Central government has taken many initiatives to bring Ambedkar to the people; we welcome the state government's idea," BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told the state assembly. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator and MLA O Paneer Selvam also expressed acceptance of the government's announcement.

Born on 14 April 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

