Rajasthan: BJP's Tejasvi Surya, others stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli

The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable, tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJPs youth wing.Police officials said the protesters were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border. As they kept demanding that they be allowed to enter Karauli, they were taken into a bus and dispersed, police said.

Rajasthan: BJP's Tejasvi Surya, others stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, party’s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others were stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli on Wednesday.

They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

''Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra & the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable,'' tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP’s youth wing.

Police officials said the protesters were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border. As they kept demanding that they be allowed to enter Karauli, they were taken into a bus and dispersed, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

