Left Menu

Calcutta High Court seeks report in Hanskhali rape case from CBI by May 2, says Agnimitra Paul

BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday stated that the Calcutta High Court has sought a report on progress of investigation in the Hanskhali rape case from CBI by May 2.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:01 IST
Calcutta High Court seeks report in Hanskhali rape case from CBI by May 2, says Agnimitra Paul
Asansol BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday stated that the Calcutta High Court has sought a report on progress of investigation in the Hanskhali rape case from CBI by May 2. While speaking to ANI, Paul said, "BJP national president JP Nadda formed a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia in West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest, as per the order."

She also added, "The Calcutta High Court has sought a report in Hanskhali rape case from CBI by May 2, after it granted permission to CBI to probe the Hanskhali rape case." Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Talking about the death of the eyewitness, Niranjan Baishnab, in the murder case of Jhalda Municipality Councillor and the Congress worker Tapan Kandu, Paul said, "Calcutta HC has ordered CBI probe into the death of eyewitness Baishnab, Kandu's friend." "Baishnab was found dead at his residence on April 6, two days after the same bench of the high court had ordered a CBI probe into Kandu's murder," she added.

The police had stated that the note mentioned that Baishnab had been suffering from mental depression since the murder of Tapan Kandu, because of which he had not been able to sleep or do anything. Kandu was allegedly killed in his presence.

Earlier, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had alleged that the party's elected representative (Kandu) was shot dead by "goons" of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022