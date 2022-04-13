Left Menu

PM Modi lauds India in Pixels for explaining UPI, digital payments through data sonification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated India in Pixels (IIP) for conveying the point of digital payments and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) through the sound of money transacted through data sonification.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated India in Pixels (IIP) for conveying the point of digital payments and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) through the sound of money transacted through data sonification. The Prime Minister said that the animated infographic was "impressive."

"I've spoken about UPI and Digital Payments quite often but I really liked how you've used the sound of money transacted through data sonification to effectively convey the point. Very interesting, impressive and obviously informative!" the Prime Minister tweeted sharing the post of the IIP, a data storytelling channel. Responding to the Prime Minister's message, India In Pixels said that UPI is truly a revolution that the world is taking notice of.

"Missed a heartbeat seeing this! Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for appreciating my idea - UPI is truly a revolution that the whole world today is taking notice of. This pat on my back will keep me going for years, thank you so much!" the channel tweeted. (ANI)

