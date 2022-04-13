Religious intolerance increasing, parliamentary panel should be formed to look into it: Sikh body

Alleging that religious intolerance has increased in the country in the recent past, a Sikh body here on Wednesday called for forming a parliamentary panel to look into the issue and suggest action against those involved in fanning such feelings.

In a statement, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) chairman J S Raina said religious places such as gurudwaras, temples, mosques and churches should be kept away from politics and people should be allowed to practise their own religion without any fear.

''Since the acts of religious intolerance have increased in the recent past..., a parliamentary standing committee should be formed so that stern action is taken against rogue elements and people carry on with their religious obligation without any fear,'' he said.

He also urged the Supreme Court to take note of such incidents and ensure that the right to freedom of religion is enforced in letter and spirit.

Raina conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi and prayed for peace as well as prosperity of the entire country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)