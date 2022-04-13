Left Menu

Processions to celebrate Ambedkar's birth anniversary should be allowed in Maha, demands Athawale

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:31 IST
Processions to celebrate Ambedkar's birth anniversary should be allowed in Maha, demands Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government should not deny permission to processions on the occasion of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary on Thursday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said.

In a statement issued by his office, Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, claimed he received complaints about permission being denied for processions in some parts of the state, and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should look into it.

“The state government should not deny permission for processions on the occasion of 131st birth anniversary of the Constitution's architect Babasaheb Ambedkar,'' Athawale was quoted as saying.

In the last two years there was no public celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, but processions were allowed for Gudhi Padwa and Shiv Jayanti this year, the Republican Party of India (RPI) leader noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022