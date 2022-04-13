Left Menu

'No riots, not even tu-tu, main-main in UP during Ram Navami': Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:14 IST
'No riots, not even tu-tu, main-main in UP during Ram Navami': Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said there is no place for riots in Uttar Pradesh, stressing that the Ram Navami celebrations coinciding with Ramzan went off without any incident of violence -- not even an altercation or "tu-tu, main-main".

His remark at an event Tuesday came against the backdrop of recent cases of communal violence in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Gujarat.

Adityanath said the situation during Ram Navami reflected the "new thinking of development" in UP.

He said Ram Navami-related processions were taken out at 800 places in the state that has a population of 25 crore.

It is also the month of Ramzan and "roza-iftar'' programmes are also being held, he added. "Nowhere has there been any 'tu-tu, main-main' (altercation), leave alone rioting." "There is no place for 'danga-phasad' (rioting)," he said, adding that the state also has no room for anarchy, goodaism and rumour-mongering.

"Uttar Pradesh has proved this on the occasion of Ram Navami, the pious 'jayanti' of 'Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram','' he said.

No communal riot was reported during Ram Navami in the state. However, the opposition Samajwadi Party has targeted the BJP government over "inaction" after a hate speech against Muslims by a seer, Bajrang Muni Das.

The provocative remarks were allegedly made in Sitapur on the first day of Ram Navami. The seer has been booked, but no arrest made so far.

In the run-up to the assembly polls that brought Adityanath to power for a second consecutive term recently, law and order was projected as one of the main agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Adityanath has repeatedly claimed that while communal clashes were a common feature in UP in the past, no riot had taken place in the state after BJP assumed power in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022