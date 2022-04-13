Left Menu

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari injured during law violation programme

PTI | Suri | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:19 IST
Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, was injured on Wednesday when an iron barricade fell on his feet during a law violation programme of the party in Birbum district of the state, police sources said.

Adhikari was leading the law violation programme outside the BDO office at Suri to protest against alleged rising atrocities against women.

According to sources, the police had put up iron barricades outside the BDO office to stop the agitators from forcibly entering the premises.

During a scuffle between party activists and the police, one of the barricades fell on Adhikari's feet injuring him.

''He was taken to a nearby hospital,'' a local BJP leader said.

Carrying posters and placards, BJP activists raised slogans against the Trinamool Congress government and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in rape cases across the state. Following the injury of Adhikari, the agitation programme was called off.

