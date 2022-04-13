Centre using probe agencies to divert people's attention from price rise, unemployment: NCP

The Centre is using probe agencies against BJP's political opponents to divert people's attention from anger against it over price rise and unemployment, the NCP alleged on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets of jailed party leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik.

The NCP, a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi ruling coalition in the state, said allegations against MVA leaders related to corruption and money laundering won't stand scrutiny of court.

“The probe agencies are being used against BJP's political rivals to divert the people's attention from dissent against the Centre over issues like price rise, unemployment and others. “The ED earlier attached properties of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, now it has attached properties of Malik,” NCP's state unit chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said in a statement.

He asked why BJP leaders are quiet on fuel price rise and unemployment and added the NCP will continue to highlight the NDA constituent's ''failure''.

“We have full faith in the judiciary. The allegations (against MVA leaders) won't stand scrutiny of court. We are sure the MVA leaders will be out safely,” Tapase added.

The ED on Wednesday said it has attached multiple assets of NCP minister Malik under the anti-money laundering law PMLA in a case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his underworld gang.

The federal probe agency said in a statement in New Delhi that it has issued a provisional order attaching properties belonging to ''Nawab Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and Malik Infrastructure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).'' The properties include Goawala compound and a commercial unit in Mumbai's suburban Kurla (West), a 147.79-acre agricultural land located in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, three flats in Kurla (West) and two residential flats in Bandra (West).

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider listing for hearing 62-year-old Malik's appeal seeking immediate release from prison in the money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)