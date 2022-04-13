Following are the top stories till 9.00 PM NATION: DEL47 UP-ADITYANATH-NO RIOTS 'No riots, not even tu-tu, main-main in UP during Ram Navami': Adityanath Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said there is no place for riots in Uttar Pradesh, stressing that the Ram Navami celebrations coinciding with Ramzan went off without any incident of violence -- not even an altercation or “tu-tu, main-main”.

DEL71 RJ-BJP-2NDLD KARAULI Tejasvi Surya stopped from visiting Karauli; calls Cong 'modern-day Muslim League', Gehlot 'Aurangzeb' Jaipur: Comparing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to Aurangzeb, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress–the ''modern-day Muslim League''–of committing atrocities on Hindus after he was stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli town.

BOM23 MP-LD VIOLENCE BJP faces Cong fire over riots; MP on alert for festivals; officials deny migration from Khargone Khargone/Bhopal: The Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of ''sponsoring'' the recent communal violence in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including in curfew-bound Khargone city, and said houses of riot accused were razed without due legal process, while the state government asked authorities in districts to remain vigilant in view of the upcoming festivals.

BOM12 MP-VIOLENCE-HOUSE-PMAY House constructed under PMAY on govt land demolished in violence-hit Khargone Khargone (MP): A house constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on government land was demolished in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh following violence on Ram Navami. BOM21 MH-PAWAR-LD RAJ THACKERAY Raj Thackeray doing BJP's bidding, his speech bereft of common man's issues: Sharad Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday alleged that Raj Thackeray is doing the BJP's bidding, a day after the MNS president batted for the Uniform Civil Code and stressed the need for controlling population growth in the country. DEL32 CAB-LD PANCHAYAT Govt approves Rs 5911 crore for Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved Rs 5,911 crore for the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) which will focus on empowering elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions for leadership roles and help 2.78 lakh rural local bodies achieve the sustainable development goals.

DEL66 ED-XIAOMI-2NDLD SUMMONS Xiaomi global VP Manu Jain appears before ED in FEMA case New Delhi/Bengaluru: Manu Kumar Jain, the global vice-president of Chinese mobile manufacturing company Xiaomi, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said.

MDS16 TN-BJP-TAMIL LANGUAGE No need to learn Hindi to prove we're Indians, Tamil could be link language: TN BJP chief Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP leaders claimed that there is no compulsion to learn Hindi to prove one is an Indian and said the ancient Tamil language could qualify to become the national link language.

DEL55 UGC-DUAL DEGREES-GUIDELINES UGC notifies guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday notified guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously in physical, online or distance learning mode.

DEL51 DL-CENTRAL VISTA-LD CPWD Central Vista project: 487 trees to make way for new 'Executive Enclave' New Delhi: The Central Public Works Department will transplant 487 trees for the construction of an 'Executive Enclave' as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan, according to official documents.

DEL30 DL-SONAM-HOUSE THEFT-ARREST Nurse, husband arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from Sonam Kapoor's Delhi house New Delhi: A nurse working in actor Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence was arrested along with her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore in February from the house in plush Amrita Shergill Marg, police said on Wednesday.

LEGAL: LGD17 SC-JUVENILE Murder case: Unjust to send man found juvenile after 17 yrs to JJB, says SC, orders release New Delhi: A man, who was serving life imprisonment in a murder case and has been found to be a juvenile on the date of commission of the offence in 2004, got the relief on Wednesday from the Supreme Court which directed that he be forthwith set at liberty as it would be now ''unjust'' to send him to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

LGD12 DL-HC-LANDFILL Concerned about fire at Ghazipur landfill, says HC, seeks report from authorities New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed its concern over the recent incidents of fire at the Ghazipur landfill site here and sought a status report from the Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Pollution Control Commission, and other concerned authorities explaining the reason behind the fire.

LGD9 DL-HC-LD CM HOUSE Vandalism outside CM House: Delhi HC grants bail to 8 persons, says continued detention not required New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to eight people, who were arrested in a case related to the protest and the vandalism outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March, saying their continued detention in judicial custody is clearly not required for proper investigation of the offences.

