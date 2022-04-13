Some Muslim organisations play political games by siding with BJP: Digvijaya, says communal riots 'fully sponsored'

Alleging that recent communal riots in different states on Ram Navami were ''fully sponsored'', Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday claimed that some Muslim outfits are playing political games by hobnobbing with BJP. Claiming a pattern behind recent communal clashes, Singh alleged that ''religious frenzy'' is the ''biggest weapon'' of the BJP for dividing Hindus and Muslims. He also questioned the ''silence'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on recent riots. Khargone city in Madhya Pradesh is under a curfew since Sunday following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations. Similar clashes had broken out between two communities in two cities in Gujarat and at Lohardaga in Jharkhand on Sunday. ''There is a pattern and these incidents are fully sponsored. There are some Muslim organisations which completely work with the BJP. These outfits are playing political games by hobnobbing with BJP,'' Singh alleged when asked by reporters if he sees any pattern behind the communal riots that occurred in different states on Ram Navami. Singh, however, didn't name any Muslim outfits which he claimed are in cahoots with BJP.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed the BJP was using its ''biggest weapon of religious frenzy'' to divide Hindus and Muslims politically.

Singh also questioned the ''silence'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on recent riots. ''I am saddened that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on recent riots. Otherwise, he tweets or gives statements even if someone's finger is injured,'' he said. On multiple cases registered against him in five cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, for his controversial tweet, Singh said he had only questioned whether it was appropriate to hoist the flag of religion at a religious place belonging to another faith. ''I spoke of brotherhood, love, harmony and non-violence throughout my life. But cases were registered against me on the charges of inciting riots and spreading communal frenzy,'' he claimed.

Police had said that FIRs were registered against Singh for allegedly promoting religious enmity after he tweeted a picture of a mosque in another state while commenting on communal violence at Khargone. He later deleted that tweet. Singh held the district administration and police responsible for the Khargone riots and demanded a detailed investigation. He also alleged that government intelligence had failed to stop the communal clashes.

