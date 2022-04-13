Left Menu

IPS officer Kashwani posted as in-charge SP of riot-hit Khargone

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:36 IST
IPS officer Kashwani posted as in-charge SP of riot-hit Khargone
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday posted Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rohit Kashwani as the in-charge superintendent of police (SP) of the riot-hit Khargone district in place of Siddharth Choudhary, who is on leave and recuperating after getting injured in violence during Ram Navami celebrations.

The 2017-batch IPS officer, currently posted in Dhar as commandant of the 34th battalion of the Special Armed Force, will hold the additional charge of Khargone SP till the incumbent district police chief (Choudhary) resumes duty, additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

Choudhary suffered bullet injuries in his left leg while controlling riot in Khargone town, triggered by stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, police sources said.

The police officer is recuperating at home after spending some time in hospital.

Khargone is currently under a curfew. PTI MAS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022