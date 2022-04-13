IPS officer Kashwani posted as in-charge SP of riot-hit Khargone

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday posted Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rohit Kashwani as the in-charge superintendent of police (SP) of the riot-hit Khargone district in place of Siddharth Choudhary, who is on leave and recuperating after getting injured in violence during Ram Navami celebrations.

The 2017-batch IPS officer, currently posted in Dhar as commandant of the 34th battalion of the Special Armed Force, will hold the additional charge of Khargone SP till the incumbent district police chief (Choudhary) resumes duty, additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Dr Rajesh Rajora said.

Choudhary suffered bullet injuries in his left leg while controlling riot in Khargone town, triggered by stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, police sources said.

The police officer is recuperating at home after spending some time in hospital.

Khargone is currently under a curfew. PTI MAS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)