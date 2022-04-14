Left Menu

People who abuse UK's immigration system will be removed, Johnson says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:24 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday people who seek to "abuse" Britain's immigration system will be removed to a third country or their country of origin.

"We must ensure that the only route to asylum in the UK is a safe and legal one and that those who tried to jump the queue or abuse our systems will find no automatic path to set them up in our country, but rather be swiftly and humanely removed to a safe third country or their country of origin," Johnson said.

He made the comments while announcing the government's new immigration arrangement with Rwanda.

