J&K LG Sinha greets people on Baisakhi, Mahavir Jayanti

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted people on Thursday on the occasion of Baisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti.

In a message, Sinha said the harvest festival of Baisakhi is a celebration of the hard work of farmers and marks a new beginning for the future.

''May the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi instill in us the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat' and usher in peace, prosperity, and happiness for all,'' the Lt Governor added.

On Mahavir Jayanti, he said Bhagwan Mahavir's life and teachings inspire everyone to lead a life of compassion, truth, humility, and non-violence.

''Let us, on this day, resolve to rededicate ourselves to his noble teachings which are of eternal relevance,'' he added.

He also paid tribute to B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

Ambedkar always strived for a society based on justice, universal brotherhood, and equality, he said, adding, ''Let us today re-affirm our commitment to the noble values and ideals that were so dear to Babasaheb. His vision and values would continue to inspire the spirit of our society.''

