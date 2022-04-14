Left Menu

France's Macron says calling Russian action in Ukraine "genocide" would be verbal escalation

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:51 IST
France's Macron says calling Russian action in Ukraine "genocide" would be verbal escalation
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that using the word "genocide" with regard to Russia's action in Ukraine would amount to verbal escalation that would complicate his efforts to bring peace to Ukraine. "Words have a meaning and it is necessary to be careful because my role is to help bring peace or at least to stop this war," Macron said in an interview with France Bleu radio, adding that he wanted to avoid verbal escalation.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it categorically disagreed with U.S. President Joe Biden's description of Russia's actions in Ukraine as "genocide".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022