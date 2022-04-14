Left Menu

India of Vivekananda, Aurobindo's dreams nearing realisation: Bhagwat

India of the dreams of Swami Vivekananda and Maharishi Aurobindo is nearing realisation, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said, and insisted for that to happen the country must wield power that is visible.Addressing a gathering of saints and seers in Haridwar on Wednesday, Bhagwat hailed them for acting as a bridge between God and the common man.According to the excerpts of his speech shared by the RSS, Bhagwat said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder K B Hegdewar had assigned its workers the role of the guard for protecting the religion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:16 IST
India of the dreams of Swami Vivekananda and Maharishi Aurobindo is nearing realisation, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said, and insisted for that to happen the country must wield ''power that is visible''.

Addressing a gathering of saints and seers in Haridwar on Wednesday, Bhagwat hailed them for acting as a bridge between God and the common man.

According to the excerpts of his speech shared by the RSS, Bhagwat said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder K B Hegdewar had assigned its workers the role of the ''guard'' for protecting the religion. ''India dreamt of by Vivekananda and Maharishi Aurobindo is nearing realisation. People say it may take 20-25 years, but from my experience I feel it will be realised in next 8-10 years. For this, the entire society has to work together. ''We will talk about non-violence but we will carry a stick in our hand. We have no enmity in our mind but world heeds to power. Therefore, we should have power which is visible,'' Bhagwat told the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

