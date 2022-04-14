Despite PhD, being Ex-DyCM, I was denied entry into temple for being Dalit: Parameshwara
Lamenting the inequality that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit.The former state Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event near here.I have done PhD, got my doctorate, and have been to foreign countries, but I was not allowed inside the temple.
- Country:
- India
Lamenting the 'inequality' that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit.
The former state Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event near here.
''I have done PhD, got my doctorate, and have been to foreign countries, but I was not allowed inside the temple. I have been a legislator, Minister, was number two (Deputy CM) in this state, but I was not allowed inside the temple...they stopped me (outside) and brought mangala- arati there itself,'' Parameshwara said.
He said, ''mangala- arati is brought to me, but I'm not allowed to go near god and take mangala- arati, they bring it outside to prevent me from entering the temple...such a system exists even today in this society, what can I say....'' Parameshwara was Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest serving KPCC chief.
He has a PhD in plant physiology from Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide.
Wondering whether equality exists in the society in a true sense, Parameshwara said ponder for a moment what would have happened, if there was no constitution, no reservation.
''...even a dog can go and drink water in a pond, but a Dalit cannot touch water in tank or a pond, such a system exists even today...there are many such cases...'' he alleged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modalities for redressal of tribal employees' service-related matters reviewed in J-K
RSS leader Indresh Kumar visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple along with Dalits, tribals
BJP's ex-MLA held for assaulting Dalit govt official: Police
Have made all arrangements for Haj, Saudi Arabia to decide modalities: Naqvi
Sans hearse, dalit man carries daughter’s body on bike