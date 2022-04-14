Left Menu

Despite PhD, being Ex-DyCM, I was denied entry into temple for being Dalit: Parameshwara

Lamenting the inequality that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit.The former state Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event near here.I have done PhD, got my doctorate, and have been to foreign countries, but I was not allowed inside the temple.

Despite PhD, being Ex-DyCM, I was denied entry into temple for being Dalit: Parameshwara
Lamenting the 'inequality' that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed that he was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit.

The former state Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event near here.

''I have done PhD, got my doctorate, and have been to foreign countries, but I was not allowed inside the temple. I have been a legislator, Minister, was number two (Deputy CM) in this state, but I was not allowed inside the temple...they stopped me (outside) and brought mangala- arati there itself,'' Parameshwara said.

He said, ''mangala- arati is brought to me, but I'm not allowed to go near god and take mangala- arati, they bring it outside to prevent me from entering the temple...such a system exists even today in this society, what can I say....'' Parameshwara was Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest serving KPCC chief.

He has a PhD in plant physiology from Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide.

Wondering whether equality exists in the society in a true sense, Parameshwara said ponder for a moment what would have happened, if there was no constitution, no reservation.

''...even a dog can go and drink water in a pond, but a Dalit cannot touch water in tank or a pond, such a system exists even today...there are many such cases...'' he alleged.

