Digvijaya supports Uma Bharti's demand to unlock Shiva temple on Raisen fort

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:39 IST
Congress's Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Thursday supported BJP leader Uma Bharti's demand that the locks of the Someshwar Dham temple on Raisen fort should be opened considering people's sentiments.

''I agree with this demand made by Bharti that locks of the ancient Shiva temple in Raisen fort be opened,'' Singh told reporters at the Indore airport.

The 75-year-old Congress leader even urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to get the Shiva temple renovated.

Unable to pay obeisance at the Someshwar temple for the want of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) permission, Bharti had on Monday decided to give up food ''for peace of mind'' till she was allowed to perform a 'Jalabhihek' or water ritual at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Officials said that Someshwar Dhar Mahadev temple's locks are opened only once a year on Mahashivratri. The rest of the days, the door of this religious place remains shut because considering a temple-mosque dispute.

On the demand of Bharti for the total prohibition in the state, Singh said it was not successful in the states like Bihar and Gujarat, but he was in favour of the demand that wherever 50 per cent women are opposing, liquor shops should be removed from those places.

Singh claimed that in Gujarat where total prohibition was implemented years ago, it is easier to get liquor of the choicest brand illegally within 10 minutes.

''This type of total prohibition only benefits a few police officials and leaders. Same is the situation in Bihar,'' Singh alleged.

