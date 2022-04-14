Biden says U.S. deciding on sending envoy to Ukraine
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that top U.S. officials are deciding soon whether to send a senior official to Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine.
"We'll be making that decision soon," Biden told reporters as he prepared to leave for a trip to North Carolina. A source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday that it is possible Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin or Secretary of State Antony Blinken might go, but that Biden is unlikely to do so.
