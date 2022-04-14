Yoga originated in India and spread across world: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Yoga originated in India and spread across the world with people irrespective of their civilisation, language and religion practising it for good health and happiness, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar said on Thursday.

For centuries, people across the world embraced yoga and practised it for the good of humanity, he said.

''Though the birthplace of yoga is India, it is being used for the good of human being all over the world for centuries,'' Kumar told PTI on the sidelines of an event here.

''So everybody, in some form or other, practised yoga to keep their mind and body healthy and happy, and used it for the welfare of people, for the good of the human being,'' he added.

He said it is because of this the world readily accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

''This was the first such proposal which was accepted by all without any debate, irrespective of caste, religion, language, civilisation. With cent percent support, Yoga Day is today celebrated across the world,'' he added. The event was jointly organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) and Saturday Club of Literature, at Aiwan-e-Galib Auditorium here on the topic: 'Dr B R Ambedkar: Constitution and Social Integration'. It was organised on the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution.

The organisers of the event also hosted Iftar as part of the MRM's decision to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan as the month of ''sadbhavana'' to send out the message of harmony and peace.

