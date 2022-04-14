Left Menu

Not invited for govt events by local administration as I am a Dalit, says BJP MP in Maha's Latur

BJPs Lok Sabha member from Latur in Maharashtra, Sudhakar Shrangare, has alleged during a public function that he is deliberately not invited to the events organised locally by government agencies as he is a Dalit.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:26 IST
Not invited for govt events by local administration as I am a Dalit, says BJP MP in Maha's Latur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Lok Sabha member from Latur in Maharashtra, Sudhakar Shrangare, has alleged during a public function that he is deliberately not invited to the events organised locally by government agencies as he is a Dalit. He made the allegation targeted at the local administration on Wednesday evening when a 72-feet tall statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at a park here in the presence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

''Many programmes take place in the district collector office and also in the municipal corporation here. But I am not invited purposely. They can't see my work,'' Shrangare said.

''Is it up to me to decide in which family I should take birth? I am insulted because I am a Dalit. My name is missing from invitation cards of programmes. I have kept mum for the last three years, but today I want to tell this,'' he added. ''I brought an oxygen plant in Latur, but as soon as I went to Delhi, it was inaugurated here...But this tragedy is not limited to me alone, it happens everywhere in Maharashtra. We should take up this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said. He said that although he has been a local MP for the last four years, he was never invited by the administration for the events. ''I am treated like this only because I am a Dalit,'' he said.

Shrangare said the work of the statue of Dr Ambedkar was stopped within two days of its start.

''After the ground-breaking ceremony of this statue took place, we completed the work in just 28 days. But many hurdles were put up in the way,'' he said. Responding to Shrangare's speech, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Athawale said during the event that he has taken note of the issue raised by the parliamentarian. Taking a serious view of the concern expressed by Shrangare, Fadnavis said, ''Officials must treat an MP with respect, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.'' PTI AW COR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
4
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022